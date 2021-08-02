PM Shmyhal assesses Ukraine's readiness for heating season

Ukraine's readiness for the heating season makes up 50%, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"More than 50% of facilities have already been prepared for the heating season. Last week a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters was held, the key topic of which was planned preparation and stable passage of the autumn-winter period. According to regional state administrations, as of mid-July, more than 50% of residential buildings and social and cultural facilities, 51% of boiler houses, and 54% of heating networks were prepared," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

He also noted that Ukrainian universities will get funds for energy-efficient renovation of educational buildings and dormitories. In particular, the country will receive EUR 49 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and a EUR 10 million grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P). "Last week, contracts were signed within the framework of the Higher Education in Ukraine project," the prime minister recalled.

According to him, the modernization of buildings will improve the learning and living conditions for students at universities and contribute to significant resource savings and the transition to a green economy.