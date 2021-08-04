COVID in Ukraine: Health officials report 984 daily cases

Over the past 24 hours, on August 3, a total of 984 new daily COVID-19 cases were recorded across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of August 3, 2021, we recorded 984 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 59 children and 48 medics) in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Over the past day, 43 lethal cases were reported, as well as 570 recoveries. A total of 572 patients were hospitalized.

Over the last 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was seen in Kyiv (236), as well as Donetsk (91), Kharkiv (75), Kherson (71), and Dnipropetrovsk (64) regions.