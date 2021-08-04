ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
COVID in Ukraine: Health officials report 984 daily cases

COVID in Ukraine: Health officials report 984 daily cases

Over the past 24 hours, on August 3, a total of 984 new daily COVID-19 cases were recorded across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of August 3, 2021, we recorded 984 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 59 children and 48 medics) in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Over the past day, 43 lethal cases were reported, as well as 570 recoveries. A total of 572 patients were hospitalized.

Read more: Ukraine Will Be Forced To Impose Restrictions On Unvaccinated Citizens In Case Of Worsening Epidemiological Situation - Radutskyi

Over the last 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was seen in Kyiv (236), as well as Donetsk (91), Kharkiv (75), Kherson (71), and Dnipropetrovsk (64) regions.

