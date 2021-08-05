Ukraine reports 1,052 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,052 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,256,397.

"Some 1,052 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of August 5, 2021. In particular, 81 children and 37 health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 25 deaths, 542 recoveries and 532 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 53,049 deaths and 2,188,815 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (187), Odesa region (75), Zaporizhzhia region (62), Kharkiv region (59) and Vinnytsia region (57).