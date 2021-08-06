Ukraine reports 1,081 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,081 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,257,478, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,081 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 74 children and 32 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 5, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 16 coronavirus-related deaths, 516 hospitalizations, and 478 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Thursday, August 5.

As many as 2,257,478 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,189,293 have recovered and 53,065 have died since the pandemic began.

Read more: COVID in Ukraine: Health officials report 984 daily cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (164), Kherson region (95), Odesa region (92), Kharkiv region (83), and Lviv region (64).

Some 1,052 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 4.