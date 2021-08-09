Ukraine reports 300 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 300 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,259,451, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 300 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 20 children and two health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 8, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, five coronavirus-related deaths, 400 hospitalizations, and 281 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Sunday, August 8.

As many as 2,259,451 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,191,202 have recovered and 53,100 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (51), Odesa region (39), Ternopil region (32), Vinnytsia region (24), and Chernivtsi region (21).

Some 619 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 7.