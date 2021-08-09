Merkel plans to visit Ukraine on August 22

German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to make a visit to Ukraine on August 22.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22," Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov posted on Facebook.

According to him, the Ukrainian leadership plans to discuss with Merkel the issues related to security, bilateral relations, and other topical issues.

As reported, Zelenskyi and Merkel last met during the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Germany on July 12.