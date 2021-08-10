Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) declare that the authorities of the city of Przemysl (Poland) are unilaterally carrying out prospecting earthworks on the site, about which bilateral agreements were concluded between Ukraine and Poland.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance state with regret that the authorities of the city of Przemysl are unilaterally carrying out prospecting earthworks on the site, which is the subject of bilateral agreements between Ukraine and Poland and directly borders on the Ukrainian military cemetery. Ukrainian specialists have not been invited to Przemysl either as participants in these works, or as observers," the ministry's press service said.

Prospecting earthworks are being carried out on site No. 974, which is the subject of agreements within the framework of Ukrainian-Polish consultations on issues arising in the course of the implementation of the agreement between the governments of the countries on the preservation of places of memory and burials of victims of war and political repression dated March 21, 1994.

The ministry said that the Ukrainian side learned about the search for possible burials of participants in the First World War from the media after the start of work. "Taking into account these circumstances, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the UINR are forced to state the lack of opportunities to monitor the progress of work, as well as to take note of any of their results," the statement says.