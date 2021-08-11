Ukraine reports 1,122 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,122 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,261,354, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,122 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 54 children and 31 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 10, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 25 coronavirus-related deaths, 648 hospitalizations, and 1,160 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 10.

As many as 2,261,354 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,193,752 have recovered and 53,149 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (186), Zaporizhia region (96), Donetsk region (89), Kharkiv region (81), and Dnipropetrovsk region (70).

Some 781 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 9.