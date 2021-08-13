Ukraine reports 1,263 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,263 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,263,864, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 1,263 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 73 children and 52 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 12, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 44 coronavirus-related deaths, 613 hospitalizations, and 1,007 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Thursday, August 12.

As many as 2,263,864 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,195,798 have recovered, and 53,217 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (166), Odesa region (99), Donetsk region (84), Kharkiv region (78), and Lviv region (78).

Some 1,247 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 11.