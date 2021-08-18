Ukraine reports 1,447 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,447 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,268,666, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,447 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 104 children and 38 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 17, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 40 coronavirus-related deaths, 677 hospitalizations, and 712 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 17.

As many as 2,268,666 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,198,220 have recovered, and 53,336 have died since the pandemic began.

Read more: Ukraine reports 417 new coronavirus cases

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (181), Donetsk region (155), Odesa region (130), Dnipropetrovsk region (93), and Kharkiv region (89).