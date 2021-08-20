Donbas update: 1 KIA amid 7 enemy attacks

Over the past 24 hours, on August 19, Ukraine recorded nine ceasefire violations by Russian-led armed groups in the Joint Forces Operation zone, including seven shellings and two UAV overflights.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Novo-oleksandrivka, Russian mercenaries fired small arms.

Near Krymske, the enemy engaged Ukrainian positions with 120mm mortar rounds.

Not far from the village of New York, the enemy fired easel anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near Nevelske and Novozvanivka, the invaders employed anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of ​​Krasnohorivka, Russian-led armed groups opened fire using easel anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Outside Pivdenne, mercenaries fired grenades at Ukrainian positions using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

In addition, in Luhansk region, the overflight of an enemy-operated Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded, and in Donetsk region, a quadcopter-type UAV was spotted crossing of the line of contact.

As a result of enemy shelling, a Ukrainian soldier sustained a gunshot wound incompatible with life.

The Joint Forces Command has expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late serviceman.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side has duly informed the OSCE monitors of all violations recorded throughout the day.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Friday, August 20, no ceasefire violations were reported.