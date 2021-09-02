Ukraine reports 2,477 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,477 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,477 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 179 children and 36 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on September 1, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 44 coronavirus-related deaths, 787 hospitalizations, and 889 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on September 1.

As many as 2,290,848 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,209,754 have recovered, and 53,877 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 12,031,985 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (309), Kharkiv region (224), Lviv region (183), Chernivtsi region (148), and Odesa region (139).

Some 2,075 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 31.