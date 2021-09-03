Donbas update: 1 WIA amid 5 enemy attacks

Over the past 24 hours, September 2, Ukraine reported five ceasefire violations by Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Close to Zolote-3, the enemy twice opened fire using easel anti-tank and automatic easel grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

In the Novomykhailivka area, Russian occupation forces fired 120 mm mortars.

Near Krasnohorivka, the enemy employed 100 mm artillery.

By the settlement of Novotoshkivske, the invaders fired small arms.

A serviceman with the Joint Forces Operation was wounded in one of the enemy attacks. The soldier has been evacuated to a medical facility where he is undergoing treatment, remaining in satisfactory condition.

In order to put enemy shelling to a halt, Ukrainian defenders returned fire using weapons that are not proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission of all the latest ceasefire breaches.

As of 7:00 on Friday, September 3, no new ceasefire violations were reported.

The Ukrainian military is monitoring the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone to repel and deter armed aggression by Russia.