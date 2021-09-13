Donbas update: Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 3 WIAs

Ukraine recorded 10 ceasefire violations by Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation zone over the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near the village of New York, the enemy fired twice at the positions of Ukrainian units, using anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the direction of Nevelske, Russian-controlled armed groups fired small arms.

In the area Verkhniotoretske, the enemy twice opened fire, employing an anti-tank missile system, MANPADs, and large-caliber machine guns.

Not far from Prychepylivka, Russian invaders twice engaged the positions of the Armed Forces with 120 mm mortars proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Near Katerynivka, Zaitseve, and Zolote-4, mercenaries fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

In one of the enemy attacks, a soldier with the Joint Forces sustained an injury non-compatible with life. Three defenders suffered shrapnel wounds. They have been evacuated to medical institutions where they are undergoing treatment, remaining in satisfactory condition.

As of 7:00 on Monday, August 13, another ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone, in the area of Zaitseve, where Russian occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions employing grenade launchers of various systems.