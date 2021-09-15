Four ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, September 14, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired grenade machine guns near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); two attacks using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns were launched on Ukrainian positions near New York (35km north of Donetsk)," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.

One Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE Mission about all the violations by the Russian-occupation forces through the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00, September 15, no ceasefire violations were reported.