Ukraine extending validity of COVID certificates to 365 days

The Cabinet of Ministers has issued a decree extending the validity of the international and domestic COVID certificate from 180 days to 365 days since the last jab.

The COVID certificate will have two options (yellow or green) and contain information about vaccination, a negative test result (valid for 72 hours) or recovery from COVID-19. The yellow certificate will hold data about the first vaccination and the green one – about the full immunization.

The decree approves samples of electronic and paper COVID certificates confirming vaccination for COVID-19.

The COVID certificate can be generated immediately after the relevant information is filed in the central database on obtaining a negative PCR test result. It is valid for 72 hours.

In addition, the COVID certificate can be formed based on documents confirming COVID-19 recovery – on the fourteenth day after the test, which turned out to be positive, was run. The validity of such a certificate is 180 days.

In the case of the introduction of the yellow level of epidemic threat, the requirements for educational facilities have been simplified. They will be allowed to operate provided that at least 80% of staff hold yellow or green COVID certificates.

The amendments also stipulate that the yellow level restrictions will not apply if all participants (visitors) and at least 80% of organizers of mass events, staff at cinemas, theaters, museums or other art facilities, gyms and swimming pools hold a yellow or green COVID certificate.

An owner reserves the right to a final decision on whether to provide services to vaccinated persons only or to comply with all quarantine restrictions.

If a red level of epidemic threat is introduced, educational facilities shall operate only if 100% of staff hold a green COVID certificate.

In addition, the current red level restrictions shall not apply provided that all participants (visitors), staff and organizers of mass events, including religious ones, as well as staff at cinemas, theaters, museums or other art facilities, entertainment establishments, shopping malls, catering establishments, markets, gyms and swimming pools hold green COVID certificates.

If a person crossing the border of Ukraine holds a yellow or green certificate confirming vaccination or recovery, they are allowed not to undergo self-isolation. The same applies to persons arriving from the temporarily occupied territories.

The resolution, adopted by government on September 13, shall come into force on September 20.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of September 15, Ukraine has confirmed a total of 2,325,796 COVID-19 cases, including 4,640 in the past day.

Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 6,028,879 persons have been vaccinated in the country, of whom 4,959,086 have received two doses.