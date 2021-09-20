Ukraine reports 2,265 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,265 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,265 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 275 cases among children and 22 cases among healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on September 19, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 44 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,255 hospitalizations, and 565 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on September 19.

As many as 2,350,646 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,231,417 have recovered, and 54,919 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 12,484,445 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (218), Chernivtsi region (200), Odesa region (182), Ternopil region (174), and Kyiv (183).

Some 3,983 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 18.