Cabinet approves Crimean Tatar alphabet based on Latin letters

The Government of Ukraine endorsed the proposal of the Ministry of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, agreed upon with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, to approve the Crimean Tatar alphabet based on Latin letter by adopting a corresponding resolution.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The adoption of Latin script is the second fundamental decision made this year on a par with the adoption of the law on the indigenous peoples of Ukraine. The Crimean Tatar people have been waiting for it for 30 years. This is part of systemic efforts. In April 2021, at the initiative of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Government approved the Concept for the Development of the Crimean Tatar Language. The transition to Latin script is one of the strategic steps in its implementation. A large number of consultations were held with specialists – linguists, practicing educators, authors of texts, artists. It is important that the transition to Latin script is supported by our people residing in the temporarily occupied Crimea. A new stage begins when it is necessary to fulfill the created opportunities in practice through specific projects in various fields: culture, media, education, etc.," said Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

Read more: Ukraine extending validity of COVID certificates to 365 days

Among other things, the government resolution stipulates that the educational process in the Crimean Tatar language shall switch to the use of Latin letters by September 1, 2025.

The approved alphabet consists of 31 letters. It is based on the decisions of the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar People made in 1991-1993.