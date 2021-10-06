Ukraine reports 12,662 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 12,662 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 12,662 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,186 cases among children and 271 cases among healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 5, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 320 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,745 hospital admissions, and 4,630 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 5.

As many as 2,482,518 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,273,382 have recovered, and 57,526 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (1,163), Odesa region (1,076), Dnipropetrovsk region (964), Kyiv (792), and Zaporizhia region (783).

Some 9,846 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on October 4.