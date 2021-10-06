Kyiv reports almost 800 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city recorded 792 new coronavirus cases on October 5, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day are 424 women aged 18-95 years, 267 men aged 18-85 years, 50 girls aged between one month and 17 years, and 51 boys aged 1-17 years.

On October 5, 11 lethal cases related to COVID-19 were recorded in Kyiv (5,474 in total).

At the same time, 211 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 221,870 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 12,662 new COVID-19 cases on October 5.