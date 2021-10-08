Supreme Court Head Danyshevska Resigns

Head of the Supreme Court, Valentyna Danyshevska, is resigning, and, respectively, she will not run for this position again.

As reported by Censor.NET.

She said this at the plenary meeting of the Supreme Court on Friday.

She added that her authority as the head of the Supreme Court will expire in a couple of months.

Danyshevska added that her judge’s career is coming to an end.

New Supreme Court elected Danyshevska as its head late in November 2017 for a period of four years.