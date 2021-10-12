Ukraine reports 11,996 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 11,996 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 11,996 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,262 cases in children and 227 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 11, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 352 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,274 hospital admissions, and 5,419 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 11.

As many as 2,562,085 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,297,899 have recovered, and 59,052 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (638), Dnipropetrovsk region (451), Rivne region (398), Zhytomyr region (360), and Chernivtsi region (311).

Some 8,832 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on October 10.