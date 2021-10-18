Ukraine reports 9,524 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 9,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 9,524 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 790 cases in children and 122 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 17, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 177 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,127 hospital admissions, and 3,421 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 17.

As many as 2,644,694 people have contracted coronavirus in Ukraine, 2,329,418 have recovered, and 60,810 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 55,897 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 17. Some 33,680 people received their first dose, and 22,217 people were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Ukraine reports 11,996 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 14,446,255 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 7,956,093 people receiving their first dose and 6,490,162 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 97% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in September were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 11,288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine on October 16.