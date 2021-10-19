Ukraine reports 15,579 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 15,579 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, 538 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,852 hospital admissions, and 7,776 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 18.

As many as 2,660,273 people have contracted coronavirus in Ukraine, 2,337,194 have recovered, and 61,348 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 193,069 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 18. Some 109,667 people received their first dose, and 83,402 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 14,635,480 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 8,065,760 people receiving their first dose and 6,573,564 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 95% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

