Ukraine reports 18,912 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 18,912 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 18,912 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,447 cases in children and 435 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 19, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 495 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,468 hospital admissions, and 7,605 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 19.

As many as 2,679,185 people have contracted coronavirus in Ukraine, 2,344,799 have recovered, and 61,843 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in the Odesa region (1,606), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,253), Kharkiv region (1,242), Zaporizhia region (1,225), and Donetsk region (1,040).

Some 15,579 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on October 18.