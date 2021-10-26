Ukraine reports 19,120 new COVID-19 cases, 734 more deaths

Ukraine has recorded 19,120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 19,120 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,414 cases in children and 338 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 25, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 734 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,939 hospital admissions, and 9,738 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 25.

As many as 2,803,159 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,390,112 have recovered, and 64,936 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 254,920 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 25. Some 185,786 people received their first dose, and 69,134 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 16,210,280 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 9,151,478 people receiving their first dose and 7,058,802 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 94% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 14,634 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 24.