Donbas update: Invaders breach truce 15 times Oct 27

On October 27, Russian occupation forces 15 times violated ceasefire, including three times using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Hranitne, the invaders twice fired 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars. In the direction of Luhanske, the enemy fired four times, employing grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms," the statement said.

In addition, near Novotoshkivske, the enemy fired small arms.

Russian mercenaries used MANPADs firing toward Novoluhanske and Vodiane.

The enemy shelled the area of ​​Lebedynske and Zaitsev using grenade launchers of various systems, as well as used small arms.

Not far from Shyrokyne, the enemy opened fire with easel anti-tank grenade launchers.

Positions near Kriakivka came under fire of 120 mm mortars.

Near Hranitne, Russian mercenaries employed unmanned aerial vehicles to drop unknown explosive devices.

In addition, an enemy UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact in Donetsk region.

"As a result of hostile activity, a serviceman sustained a wound incompatible with life," the JFO Staff said.

The Joint Forces Command and personnel have expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the "hero who died for Ukraine."

Ukrainian defenders returned fire, without using arms proscribed by the Minsk agreements, forcing the enemy to cease attacks.

As of 7:00 on October 28, another ceasefire violation was recorded.