Ukraine reports 26,071 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 26,071 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,830 cases in children and 47 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 27, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 576 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,366 hospital admissions, and 10,006 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 27.

As many as 2,851,804 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,411,711 have recovered, and 66,204 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 291,985 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 27. Some 212,684 people received their first dose, and 79,301 people were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Denmark simplifies entry for Ukrainians

A total of 16,793,558 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 9,576,175 people receiving their first dose and 7,217,383 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 94% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 22,574 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 26.