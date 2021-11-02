Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area

As of 7 a.m. on November 2, one ceasefire violation by the armed formations of the Russian Federation was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the direction of Pavlopil, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using small arms. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier received a wound incompatible with life," reads the report.

Over the past day, November 1, the Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the JFO area 11 times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements twice.

Near Novoluhanske, the enemy fired eight times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Not far from Svitlodarsk and Vodiane, the mercenaries used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Near Avdiivka, the occupiers fired 82mm mortars.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders returned fire to the enemy's armed provocations, using weapons not banned by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to cease fire.