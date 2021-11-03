Donbas update: Soldier killed amid seven truce breaches Nov 2

Russian occupation forces seven times violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation zone over the past day, November 2, including two times with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The enemy fired small arms at Ukraine’s defense positions near Pavlopil and Novozvanivka, as well as two times employed 120 mm mortars outside Prychepylivka.

Not far from Novoluhanske, Russian mercenaries opened fire, using grenade launchers and small arms. In the area of ​​ Maiorske, the invaders carried out two remote mining efforts using POM-2 mines.

In yesterday’s hostilities, a Ukrainian soldier sustained an injury non-compatible with life.

Amid the enemy's armed provocations, Ukrainian defenders returned fire employing arms non-proscribed by the Minsk deal, forcing the adversary to cease fire.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, November 3, no new ceasefire violations were reported.

The Ukrainian military is monitoring the situation, performing the tasks assigned to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.