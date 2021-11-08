Ukraine reports 13,068 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 13,068 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 13,068 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 790 cases in children and 145 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 7, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 473 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,532 hospitalizations, and 8,200 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on November 7.

As many as 3,088,501 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,520,956 have recovered, and 72,557 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 85,083 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 7. Some 51,603 people received their first dose, and 33,480 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,344,335 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 11,406,282 people receiving their first dose and 7,938,053 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).