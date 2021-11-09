Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases
Ukraine recorded 18,988 new coronavirus cases on November 8, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Ukraine recorded 18,988 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,183 children and 426 health workers) on November 8, 2021," the ministry wrote on Facebook.
On November 8, Ukraine recorded 2,967 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 833 deaths related to the disease, and 16,609 recoveries.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,107,489 people in Ukraine have contracted COVID-19, 2,537,565 have recovered and 73,390 have died. The total number of conducted PCR tests has reached 14,930,139.
As reported, Ukraine recorded 13,068 new COVID-19 cases on November 7.
