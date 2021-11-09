COVID-19: EU removes Ukraine from 'green list'

The European Council has updated COVID-19 travel recommendations by removing Singapore and Ukraine from the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular Singapore and Ukraine were removed from the list," reads the statement.

Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from November 9, 2021 member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

In addition, travel restrictions should also be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China - Hong Kong and Macao. Travel restrictions for Taiwan should also be gradually lifted.

Read more: Ukraine reports 13,068 new COVID-19 cases

The criteria to determine the third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted were updated on May 20, 2021. They cover the epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19.

Schengen associated countries (Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) also take part in this recommendation.

As reported, on June 30, 2020, the EU Council adopted a recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU. This recommendation included an initial list of countries for which member states should start lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders. The list is reviewed every two weeks and, as the case may be, updated.