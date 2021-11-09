Cyprus keeps entry requirements for Ukrainians – Kuleba

Cyprus has become the first country in the European Union to retain entry requirements for Ukrainian tourists, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has announced.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Good news. Cyprus has become the first EU country to allow Ukrainians entry. Requirements: full vaccination or negative tests (before and after arrival)," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Kuleba has also added that the Foreign Ministry is working with partners to keep the freedom to travel for Ukrainians.

All information about rules of entry to Cyprus is available on the website of the Consular Service of Ukraine.

As reported, on November 9, the European Council updated COVID-19 travel recommendations by removing Singapore and Ukraine from the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.