Ukraine reports 10,802 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine recorded 10,802 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

"Some 10,802 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 764 cases among children and 132 cases among healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 14, 2021," the Health Ministry of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

According to the report, 442 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,798 hospitalizations, and 11,219 recoveries were registered in Ukraine over the past day.

As many as 3,228,441 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,642,459 have recovered, and 77,147 have died since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 12,228,644 people have been vaccinated, of which 12,228,642 have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 8,722,235 people have been fully vaccinated and received two doses.

It is noted that 91.1% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week have not received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.