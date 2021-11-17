Ukraine reports 18,668 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 18,668 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 18,668 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,312 cases in children and 403 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 16, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 769 coronavirus-related deaths, 4,468 hospitalizations, and 20,211 recoveries have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,263,417 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,684,584 have recovered, and 78,754 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 294,855 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 16. Some 114,029 people received their first dose, and 180,826 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 21,513,820 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 12,445,579 people receiving their first dose and 9,068,241 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

