Ukraine reports 24,058 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 24,058 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 24,058 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,616 cases in children and 468 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 11, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 750 coronavirus-related deaths, 4,318 hospitalizations, and 21,941 recoveries have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,179,577 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,594,679 have recovered, and 75,607 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 279,136 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 11. Some 141,347 people received their first dose, and 137,789 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 20,408,409 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 11,986,075 people receiving their first dose and 8,422,334 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 24,747 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine on November 10.