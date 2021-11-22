Ukraine reports 7,464 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,464 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 7,464 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 579 cases in children and 74 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 21, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 326 patients died of COVID-19, 2,501 were hospitalized, and 10,540 recovered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,340,407 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,773,490 have recovered, and 81,598 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 99,826 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 21. Some 29,382 people received their first dose, and 70,444 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 22,669,435 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 12,835,126 people receiving their first dose and 9,834,309 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).