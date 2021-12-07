Authorities confirm 8,655 new cases in past 24 hours
As of the morning of Tuesday, 8,655 new daily cases were detected across Ukraine.
"As of December 6, a total of 8,655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine (including 716 cases involving minors and 200 – medics)," the statement said.
Also for the past 24 hours, 1,349 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, 467 people died, and 22,878 – recovered.
Throughout the entire pandemic period, 3,510,610 people contracted the virus in Ukraine, of which 3,082,619 recovered and 88,986 died.
A total of 16,119,721 PCR tests have been run.
Over the past day, 188,758 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 73,097 with a single dose and 115,661 fully immunized.
Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 13,826,163 people have been vaccinated in Ukraine (13,826,161 – one dose, 11,921,738 – two doses).
A total of 25,747,899 vaccinations have been performed.
