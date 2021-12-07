11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

A truck collided with a minibus in the Chernihiv region early on Tuesday, December 7, killing 11 people and injuring eight others, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On December 7, at about 07:55, near the village of Brusyliv, Chernihiv district, on the H27 Chernihiv-Hremiach highway, a truck collided with a minibus heading from Chernihiv to Sosnytsia," the statement said.

Eleven people were killed and eight others were injured in the crash.

Обласне управління ДСНС також опублікувало фото з місця ДТП.













