SBI Puts Ex-Energy Minister Demchyshyn On Wanted List

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has put former energy and coal industry minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn on the wanted list.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Demchyshyn is suspected of assisting self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has given green light for his detention.

The former minister was put on the wanted list over the numerous ignoring of his summoning.

At present, the ex-minister is fleeing from justice abroad.

According to investigators, Demchyshyn was assisting agreements on the acquisition of coal from companies controlled by DPR and LPR, in particular, from Kiseliov Mine and Luhanskvuhillia.

In 2015, the Centrenergo energy generating company sent UAH 27.58 million to Luhanskvuhillia and UAH 155.17 million to Kiseliov Mine.

The SBI has notified Demchyshyn of suspicion of assisting DPR and LPR and summoned him for interrogation on November 19.