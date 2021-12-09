Ukraine reports 12,376 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 12,376 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 12,376 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,078 cases in children and 194 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 8," the report reads.

According to the report, 465 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,449 hospitalizations, and 24,547 recoveries were registered in the country on December 8.

As many as 3,532,357 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,133,970 have recovered, and 89,901 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,199,355 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the report, 178,976 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on December 8. Some 69,167 people received their first dose, and 109,529 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 26,126,460 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 13,974,698 people receiving their first dose and 12,151,762 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

A total of 9,371 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 7.