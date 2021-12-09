ENG
U.S. imposes sanctions on Portnov, his fund

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Andriy Portnov, former first deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, and his fund under the Global Magnitsky Act.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the message of the US Treasury Department.

The list also includes the Andrei Portnov Foundation.

It is noted that restrictions are imposed on people involved in human rights violations. Unauthorized individuals are barred from entering the United States and their assets are "frozen."

