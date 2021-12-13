Cabinet fired Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has fired Deputy Interior Minister Oleksandr Gogilashvili for misconduct at a checkpoint in the Donetsk region. Later, this information was also confirmed to our publication by sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The Cabinet of Ministers fired Gogilashvili," a source told Censor.NET.

This information was later confirmed to our publication by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As reported, the deputy minister of internal affairs Alexander Gogilashvili arranged "showdowns" with police officers at a checkpoint in Kramatorsk.

After that, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrsky stated that he would initiate disciplinary proceedings against Gogilashvili's actions. He will also be removed from office at this time.

Gogilashvili apologized for being "overly emotional" during the attack on the police officer and using obscene language.