EU approved sanctions against Wagner, Jozwiak

The European Union has approved sanctions against Wagner's group, as well as against three energy companies.

This was announced on Twitter by the Brussels "Radio Liberty" correspondent Ricard Jozwiak, informs Censor.NET.

"Sanctions against the Wagner Group, 3 energy companies, and 8 people linked to the mercenary group have now been approved," the statement said.

According to him, the decision will be published in the official EU journal later.

