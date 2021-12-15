Bohdan announced Zelenskyi's order to put him in prison. VIDEO

Former head of the President's Office Andriy Bohdan said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to prosecute him, as well as journalists Dmytro Gordon, Yuriy Butusov, Savik Shuster and politician Dmytro Razumkov.

This was stated by Bohdan in an interview with Dmitry Gordon. As reported by Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The task is to dig, to put Bohdan in prison. Well, there is a long list. There are all: Butusov, Savik Shuster, Dima Razumkov and his whole group," - said Bohdan.

The former head of the OP claims that the team of acting President Zelensky personally gave the head of the DBR, Oleksiy Sukhachev.

Read more: Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelenskyi

"Personally, yes, he gives the command to imprison. Comrade Sukhachev - he is now in office. And he really wants to be appointed permanently, for a long time to be stable. And he takes control, meetings are convened. Receives covert investigative actions." - Bohdan answered the question whether President Zelensky personally gives commands.

According to Bohdan, the court's sanction to conduct investigative actions is issued by a judge from the city of Poltava, who is being blackmailed by the DBR on charges of receiving a bribe.

"They have a judge there in the Poltava region, in the city of Poltava. He was taken for a bribe… Standard practice. They took a bribe, hung up. And he signs them without reading," said Bohdan