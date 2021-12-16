Russia pushed Ukraine to NATO, - Zelenskyi

The course of gaining full membership in NATO remains a priority for Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports.

"The most active stage of this desire and the highest percentage of people who support this membership in NATO appeared in Ukraine just after the start of the war in 2014 and Russia's occupation of the Crimean peninsula," the head of state said.

"For many years, Ukraine has seen itself in a security alliance. After 2014, after the start of the war, I believe that it was Russia that pushed Ukraine into NATO," he said.

Zelenskyi noted that before the Russian aggression, half of Ukrainians were convinced that Ukraine had a friendly environment and any aggression from the neighbouring country was ruled out, but the start of hostilities forced them to change their minds.

