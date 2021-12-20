ENG
Putin-Zelenskyi meeting not being prepared - Peskov

No preparations are being made to arrange a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and no specific proposals have been received from Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"No substantive preparations for a meeting between the two presidents are being made, and we are not receiving any specific proposals from our Ukrainian colleagues," Peskov told reporters.

