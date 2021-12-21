Ukraine reports 6,029 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 6,029 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,029 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 390 cases in children and 180 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 20, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 346 COVID-related deaths, 1,061 hospital admissions, and 18,850 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,616,716 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,357,405 have recovered, and 93,608 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,532,593 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 2,536 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 19.