Ukraine reports 7,312 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,312 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 7,312 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 585 cases in children and 182 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 22, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 275 COVID-related deaths, 1,691 hospitalizations, and 16,521 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,630,391 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,393,420 have recovered, and 94,184 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,598,851 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 6,363 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 21.